Heat wave expected for Metro Vancouver prompts special weather statement
A heat wave expected for Metro Vancouver this weekend has prompted a special weather statement from Environment Canada.
Temperatures will peak this weekend with maximums of at least 32 C expected in areas away from the water.
RELATED: Vancouver weather conditions
Environment Canada says areas such as Abbotsford can expect to reach 31.4 C on Saturday and 32 C on Sunday. Daily temperature records are expected to be broken this weekend.
Residents are urged to stay hydrated, seek out shade and wear protective clothing and hats to stay cool in the hot weather.
The special weather statement includes
- City of Vancouver – including Burnaby and New Westminster
- Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
- Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley
- Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta
- North Shore – including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
Environment Canada says temperatures will begin to moderate on Monday as an onshore flow of cooler, marine air develops.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.