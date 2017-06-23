Okanagan weekend forecast
Friday, June 23, 2017
Weather forecast update at 5pm:
Welcome to your weekend! Sunny and hot conditions will continue into the weekend under an upper ridge over BC.
The ridge will shift east on Monday, allowing a few more clouds to move inland. Signs point to slightly cooler conditions after the weekend.
Friday’s daytime high range: 26 to 34C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
