Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, June 23, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5pm:

Welcome to your weekend! Sunny and hot conditions will continue into the weekend under an upper ridge over BC.

The ridge will shift east on Monday, allowing a few more clouds to move inland. Signs point to slightly cooler conditions after the weekend.

Friday’s daytime high range: 26 to 34C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong