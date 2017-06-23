Alberta military member facing child porn charges in cross-border investigation

A military member has been charged with child luring and child pornography-related offences after being arrested in Edmonton on Wednesday.

Steven Massey, 32, has been charged with luring, making child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said Massey is a member of the Canadian Armed Forces and is based in Wainwright.

His military home was searched where a number of computers and electronic devices were seized, ALERT said.

ALERT alleges Massey tried to arrange to meet a Texas girl for sex. The child luring allegations against Massey were first discovered by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in March.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and ALERT are committed to seeking out and bringing to justice those who prey upon children and this successful investigation is a good example of that outstanding international collaboration and partnership,” HSI Ottawa Melissa Ruiz said.

Massey was released from custody on a number of conditions. He’s scheduled to appear in court on June 30.