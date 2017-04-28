Man who worked at Wetaskiwin day home accused of possessing child porn

A 40-year-old Wetaskiwin child-care worker has been arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ Internet Child Exploitation began an investigation after it was alerted by members of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

On Thursday, Tykes and Tots Day Home in Wetaskiwin was searched as part of the investigation.

ALERT said there is no information to suggest any children at the day home were involved in the child porn. However, investigators would like to speak with anyone who has used the day home, which has been in operation since 2001.

Darren Reilly, 40, is accused of downloading and accessing child sexual exploitation materials. ALERT said Reilly worked part-time at the Wetaskiwin day home and is also employed as a Correctional Peace Officer.

Reilly is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone who may have attended Tykes and Tots Day Home or sent their children there is asked to contact ALERT at 780-509-3371.