Edmonton teacher charged with child pornography offence

An Edmonton teacher who is also well known in the city’s theatre community has been charged with possession of child pornography.

David Belke, 56, was arrested on Friday following an investigation by Edmonton police and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

The investigation began in late February after a tip from the public. Belke’s computer was seized and searched. ALERT said child sexual exploitation photos and videos were found on the computer.

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation team said it has no information to suggest Belke “offended on any children.”

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be laid, ALERT said in a media release Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Belke was a substitute teacher in Edmonton and heavily involved in the local theatre industry. His website states he has filled many roles, including performer, producer, designer, teacher and playwrite.

Belke’s first full-length play was produced for the 1990 Edmonton Fringe Theatre Festival, according to his website.

Belke is also listed as a cast member of Edmonton’s Rapid Fire Theatre, a local improv company.

Belke is scheduled to appear in court on April 6. He was released on a number of conditions, including that he must not be around children 16 and under unless a parent or guardian is present. Belke must not be found within 100 metres of a public park, recreation facility, daycare or any other facility where children under the age of 16 may be present.

He is not allowed to work or volunteer anywhere that a person 16 or younger may be present.