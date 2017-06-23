Police investigate stabbing in Beloeil

Police in Beloeil are investigating after a 20-year-old man was stabbed early Friday morning.

Police were called to a home on Larose Street, near Boulevard Yvon-L’Heureux, at 3:15 a.m.

According to Yannick Parent with Beloeil police, the call concerned an altercation between a man and a woman.

When officers arrived they discovered a 20-year-old man with stab wounds to the upper body.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Parent said the victim was not one of the two people involved in the original argument.

A perimeter has been set up around the crime scene.

Investigators are looking for a male suspect.