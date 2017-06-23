1 dead, 2 others injured in 3 separate stabbings across Toronto

One person is dead and two others were injured following a series of stabbings in Toronto overnight.

A male teen was located around 1 a.m. behind the Galleria Shopping Mall near Dufferin Street and Dupont Street.

The victim, believed to be 16 years of age, was taken to hospital with stab wounds and was later pronounced dead.

Police said two suspects are in custody. The motive of the stabbing is under investigation.

Officers responded to a second incident just before 2 a.m. after a woman was stabbed near Danforth Avenue and Greenwood Avenue.

Police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for three female suspects in connection to the case.

The third stabbing occurred at the Warden subway station where a male teen was located around 1:30 a.m. with injuries to his legs.

The victim was rushed to hospital and his current condition is unknown.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.