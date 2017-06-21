Golden Knights select Griffin Reinhart from Oilers in NHL Expansion Draft

The Vegas Golden Knights officially unveiled their expansion draft roster on Wednesday night at the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas.

Defenceman Griffin Reinhart was selected by the Golden Knights off of the Edmonton Oilers list of unprotected players.

The Oilers chose to protect seven forwards, three defenceman, and one goaltender. Reinhart, forward Jujhar Khiara, and goaltender Laurent Brossoit were among the players available for the Golden Knights to choose from.

The Oilers acquired Reinhart from the New York Islanders at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Since then, Reinhart played in just 29 games for the Oilers, registering one assist.

The Golden Knights selected 30 players in total, one from each NHL team.

Here is a look at the full Golden Knights roster following the expansion draft.

From Oilers – Griffin Reinhart – Defenceman

From Flames – Deryk Engelland – Defenceman

From Canucks – Luca Sbisa – Defenceman

From Ducks – Clayton Stoner – Defenceman

From Sharks – David Schlemko – Defenceman

From Kings – Brayden McNabb – Defenceman

From Coyotes – Teemu Pulkkinen – Forward

From Hawks – Trevor van Riemsdyk – Hawks

From Wild – Erik Haula – Forward

From Blues – David Perron – Forward

From Preds – James Neal – Forward

From Jets – Chris Thorburn – Forward

From Stars – Cody Eakin – Forward

From Avs – Calvin Pickard – Goaltender

From Habs – Alexei Emelin – Defenceman

From Sens – Marc Methot – Defenceman

From Bruins – Colin Miller – Defenceman

From Leafs – Brendan Leipsic – Forward

From Lightning – Jason Garrison – Defenceman

From Panthers – Jonathan Marchessault – Forward

From Red Wings – Tomas Nosek – Forward

From Sabres – William Carrier – Forward

From Capitals – Nate Schmidt – Defenceman

From Penguins – Marc-Andre Fleury – Goaltender

From Blue Jackets – William Karlsson – Forward

From Rangers – Oscar Lindberg – Forward

From Islanders – Jean-Francois Berube – Goaltender

From Flyers – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Forward

From Hurricanes – Connor Brickley – Forward

From Devils – Jon Merril – Defenceman