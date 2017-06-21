Golden Knights select Griffin Reinhart from Oilers in NHL Expansion Draft
The Vegas Golden Knights officially unveiled their expansion draft roster on Wednesday night at the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas.
Defenceman Griffin Reinhart was selected by the Golden Knights off of the Edmonton Oilers list of unprotected players.
The Oilers chose to protect seven forwards, three defenceman, and one goaltender. Reinhart, forward Jujhar Khiara, and goaltender Laurent Brossoit were among the players available for the Golden Knights to choose from.
READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers leave Reinhart, Khaira available to Vegas
The Oilers acquired Reinhart from the New York Islanders at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Since then, Reinhart played in just 29 games for the Oilers, registering one assist.
The Golden Knights selected 30 players in total, one from each NHL team.
Here is a look at the full Golden Knights roster following the expansion draft.
From Oilers – Griffin Reinhart – Defenceman
From Flames – Deryk Engelland – Defenceman
From Canucks – Luca Sbisa – Defenceman
From Ducks – Clayton Stoner – Defenceman
From Sharks – David Schlemko – Defenceman
From Kings – Brayden McNabb – Defenceman
From Coyotes – Teemu Pulkkinen – Forward
From Hawks – Trevor van Riemsdyk – Hawks
From Wild – Erik Haula – Forward
From Blues – David Perron – Forward
From Preds – James Neal – Forward
From Jets – Chris Thorburn – Forward
From Stars – Cody Eakin – Forward
From Avs – Calvin Pickard – Goaltender
From Habs – Alexei Emelin – Defenceman
From Sens – Marc Methot – Defenceman
From Bruins – Colin Miller – Defenceman
From Leafs – Brendan Leipsic – Forward
From Lightning – Jason Garrison – Defenceman
From Panthers – Jonathan Marchessault – Forward
From Red Wings – Tomas Nosek – Forward
From Sabres – William Carrier – Forward
From Capitals – Nate Schmidt – Defenceman
From Penguins – Marc-Andre Fleury – Goaltender
From Blue Jackets – William Karlsson – Forward
From Rangers – Oscar Lindberg – Forward
From Islanders – Jean-Francois Berube – Goaltender
From Flyers – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Forward
From Hurricanes – Connor Brickley – Forward
From Devils – Jon Merril – Defenceman
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.