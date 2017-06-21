Charges pending in violent, seemingly unprovoked attack in downtown Calgary

Calgary police say charges are pending against a man in connection to one of three violent and “seemingly unconnected and unprovoked” attacks in the downtown core this week.

All the incidents happened in a three-day period between Saturday and Tuesday.

In all three cases, police said it appeared the victims were hit over the head with a hard object. All three of the victims were seriously injured; two were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

All three victims have since been upgraded to stable condition.

BELOW: A map showing the locations of three violent attacks in downtown Calgary between Saturday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Officers took one man into custody just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Calgary Police Service said the man was expected to be charged in connection with the first attack, which occurred on Saturday.

“The investigation into the other two reported attacks continues,” police said in a news release, adding they aren’t seeking any additional suspects at this time.

The accused’s name is expected to be released once he has seen a justice of the peace.