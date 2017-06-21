Ontario man wanted for murder of girlfriend posts on Instagram

A 24-year-old Ontario man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Kitchener, Ont., and evaded capture by fleeing to the United States, has resurfaced on social media.

Ager Hasan of Hamilton, Ont., is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for second-degree murder in connection to the death of 22-year-old Melinda Vasilije.

The woman was located in a Kitchener apartment on April 28 suffering from multiple stab wounds after what police said was a “targeted” attack. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waterloo Regional Police told Global News they were made aware of three new Instagram posts Monday night from an account under Hasan’s name.

“Detectives are looking at it now trying to determine the validity of it as we deal with any of his past social media posts as well,” Waterloo Regional Police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said Wednesday.

READ MORE: Ontario man wanted in girlfriend’s murder described on Reddit may be heading to Mexico

One of the three posts consisted of Hasan appearing in a short video with no audio, another is a photo of Hasan and Vasilije appearing together, which has since been deleted, and the third is an artistic video which did not show the accused.

“I regret everything negative I ever did to you,” one of the Instagram posts read.

Greeno said police have had “sporadic” contact with Hasan via email since the Canada-wide warrant was issued but would not reveal the details of the conversation.

“We’re in ongoing contact with him via email. I can’t speak to the specifics what has been written in the emails but we are still encouraging him to turn himself in,” Greeno said.

Police said Hasan was last seen in Tennessee on May 20 and was believed to be heading to Mexico, but a caption in the Instagram video refutes the assertion.

“They photoshopped and altered my image, made up stories that I was in Nashville trying to get to Mexico,” the post read. “Making the situation much worst [sic] than it is. If I wanted to be there and vanish for good, I would, but I don’t.”

Police said the accused crossed the U.S.-Canada border on April 28 in a black 2016 Honda HR-V with Ontario licence plate BPKT509. It is believed the vehicle may also be bearing a Pennsylvania licence plate.

READ MORE: ‘I did it’: Police investigating Reddit post describing Ontario woman’s murder

Days after Vasilije’s death, a post on the website Reddit emerged that appeared to describe her killing in vivid detail and was purported to be written by Hasan.

“I understand the early judgements made by society, distancing myself makes it seem like I am trying to escape a crime. I’m not. I’m only trying to give myself some space and fully take in what happened before I turn myself in,” the May 2 post read.

“The fact is no one is more destroyed than I am. She was more than a girlfriend, a soon to be fiance, she was my everything. What happened that night was nothing but tragic.”

Police said they have received a number of tips on the case by telephone and through social media and are encouraging anyone with information to continue to come forward.

“We’re encouraging him to turn himself in. Not just because we want him to face the charges that he’s facing but because there is a family in our community and sometimes people stay focused on just locating Mr. Hasan and they forget that there’s a family here who has tragically lost their daughter,” Greeno said.

Anyone who knows him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 519-653-7700 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

-With a file from Adam Miller