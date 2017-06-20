Clark makes campaign-style stops around B.C. with clock ticking on confidence vote

With just two days before the Legislature resumes, Christy Clark is using what could be her final days as Premier to make quiet campaign-type stops around the province and a lot of new promises.

Tuesday, Clark stopped in Fort St. John, home of the controversial Site C Dam project.

The visit was a surprise to most, with just three local press organizations receiving notification, and just a few hours before at that.

“We are not going to forget how important these jobs are for people, and we are going to fight to our last breath,” Clark told Chris Newton with Fort St. John’s Moose FM.

“The single best plan we have in this country to fight climate change and to electrify our economy is Site C.”

Tuesday’s trek north followed a similar no-press stop in Courtenay-Comox Monday, a battleground riding the NDP eventually claimed by close to 200 votes after appearing to win by just nine on election night.

Both visits were in Clark’s official capacity as Premier, meaning the travel is paid for by taxpayers.

Last week, Clark took a ride on the SkyTrain Evergreen Line with Joan Isaacs – the BC Liberal MLA who won the swing riding of Coquitlam-Burke Mountain by just under 200 votes.

And there have been many about faces, including a promise Monday to ban corporate and union political donations, a position the party had fought for years.

“It’s not really a change in position it’s just a change in the way we want to do it,” Clark said of the policy reversals during Tuesday’s Fort St. John stop

The BC Liberals have also said they’ll revoke a long-standing referendum requirement for new transit funding, and have found funding that the party said was not available as recently as budget time to increase social assistance.

MLAs return to the BC Legislature for the Throne Speech on Thursday.

The NDP backed by the BC Greens are pledging to vote the Clark government down in a confidence vote as early as next week.