BC Liberals pledging to raise welfare rates, ban big money in Throne Speech

The BC Liberals say they are listening to the message from voters, but some will interpret it as a desperate bid to hold onto power.

The Christy Clark government is hinting that two key BC NDP platform pieces will be included in Thursday’s throne speech: an end to corporate and union donations, and an increase in welfare rates.

The welfare rate increase is B.C.’s first in a decade.

The party plans to announce a $100 a month increase to income assistance, and will also expand a program that helps single parents with child care and expenses while they upgrade skills.

Along with those rate increase, the Liberals are promising a new mechanism to increase welfare rates annually and tie disability rates to the rate of inflation.

The Liberals say the policy departure comes after listening to the message voters sent them in the May election that saw the party lose its majority along with six seats in Metro Vancouver.

Big money ban

In addition to the social assistance changes, the BC Liberals will also promise a ban on corporate and union donations.

That policy was a core campaign promise from the Greens and the BC NDP, and one that appeared to resonate in a year where the New York Times declared B.C. the “Wild West” of political donations for its lax laws.

An RCMP investigation into improper donations also remains underway, amid revelations earlier this year that lobbyists had been making illegal donations for their clients in their own names.

The New Democrats have introduced six different failed private members bills aimed at ending big money in B.C. politics in recent years.

The Liberals had previously promised an independent panel to review and make non-binding recommendations on how parties raise funds.