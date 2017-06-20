News blooper: Global Calgary anchors lose it over ‘swinging’ mistake

Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel could barely keep it together on Tuesday when he thought Canadians were being encouraged to swap sexual partners.

Witzel was introducing the ParticiPACTION 150 Play List activity of the day but became confused when he saw the activity was “swinging,” mistaking it for something other than the playground pastime.

Witzel’s mix-up caused anchors Scott Fee and Amber Schinkel to dissolve into laughter.

The ParticipACTION 150 Play List is a list of 150 physical activities Canadians are encouraged to try in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday.

ParticipACTION created it with the goal of getting Canadians to sit less and move more.

“Either way you get your activity in for the day, I guess,” Witzel joked.

“Good cardio,” Scott agreed.