ParticipACTION 150 Play List challenges Canadians to get moving

WATCH ABOVE: ParticipACTION's 150 Play List kicked off Friday with the help of Minister of Sport Carla Qualtrough, organizers, athletes and children. 150 Play List is a 10-month celebration of activities that define Canada and its people.

After almost half a million votes and submissions from Canadians, the ParticipACTION 150 Play List is being revealed, in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday.

The ParticipACTION 150 Play List is the ultimate list of 150 physical activities that define Canadians. One hundred events will take place across Canada in 2017 to encourage Canadians to try out as many activities on the list as possible.

READ MORE: Canadian kids among least active in the world: ParticipAction study

ParticipACTION’s goal is to get Canadians to sit less and move more.

More to come

