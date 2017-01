The top ways Canadians stay fit by province, according to ParticipACTION

To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, ParticipACTION created the ParticipACTION 150 Play List. This is the ultimate list of 150 physical activities that Canadians take part in.

As it turns out, we as citizens participate in a wide array of activities to stay fit, ranging from curling and lacrosse to snow fort building. There are also some weird ways we spend our fitness time (like playing Pickleball, an activity that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis).

READ MORE: ParticipACTION 150 Play List challenges Canadians to get moving

Throughout 2017, every Canadian, in all communities, schools and workplaces, will be challenged to complete as many physical activities on the below list as possible. By tracking their efforts online, they’ll earn rewards along the way.

So what are the most popular sports and fitness fads in each province? Take a quick gander at the list below.

Top 10 Activities Voted for by Geography

Alberta

Lacrosse Hiking Biking Camping Golf Swimming Skating Walking/Pole Walking Gardening Yoga

British Columbia

Hiking Pickleball Biking Camping Swimming Walking/pole walking Kayaking Gardening Golf Yoga

Manitoba

Biking Swimming Camping Hiking Curling Golf Bowling Walking/pole walking Gardening Building a snowman

National

Hiking Biking Swimming Camping Golf Walking/pole walking Yoga Skating Gardening Canoeing

New Brunswick

Hiking Walking/pole walking Biking Swimming Snowshoeing Camping Dragon boat Skating Kayaking Yoga

Newfoundland and Labrador

Hiking Snowshoeing Skating Swimming Bowling Camping Cross-country skiing Walking/pole walking Biking Building a snowman

Northwest Territories

Curling Cross-country skiing Dog sledding Snow fort/igloo building Snowmobiling Snow shoveling Walking/pole walking Hiking Swimming Tobogganing

Nova Scotia

Hiking Swimming Biking Camping Skating Walking/pole walking Building a snowman Yoga Kayaking Curling

Nunavut

Cross-country skiing Biking Downhill skiing Hiking Running Athletics Building a snowman Clam digging Disc golf Dog sledding

Ontario

Biking Hiking Swimming Camping Canoeing Skating Golf Gardening Building a snowman Walking/pole walking

Prince Edward Island

Biking Golf Curling Walking/pole walking Pickleball Snow shoveling Housework Lawn mowing Washing your car Snowball fight

Québec

Pickleball Lacrosse Badminton Kin-Ball Golf Camping Yoga Frisbee Hiking Walking/pole walking

Saskatchewan

Baton twirling Biking Hiking Camping Swimming Curling Gardening Golf Kayaking Tobogganing

Yukon

Camping Hiking Biking Cross-country skiing Fishing Tobogganing Running Canoeing Trampoline Kayaking

To register or find out more, including details on more than 100 local ParticipACTION Play List events throughout 2017, please visit www.participACTION.com/150.