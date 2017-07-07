WATCH LIVE: 2017 Calgary Stampede parade

The 2017 Calgary Stampede kicks off today and hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pack the streets of downtown Calgary for the annual parade.

The parade serves as the official kickoff to the Stampede and features more than 150 western-themed entries, including 30 marching bands, 40 floats, 750 horses and 4,000 people.

This year, the parade will begin at the intersection of 9 Avenue S.E. and 1 Street S.E. at 9 a.m. and finish at 6 Avenue and Macleod Trail at around 1 p.m.

2017 PARADE SCHEDULE

7:30 a.m. – Parade Prelude

– Parade Prelude 9 a.m. – Parade starts at the intersection of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.E.

– at the intersection of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. 1 p.m. – Parade ends at the intersection of 6 Avenue and Macleod Trail

– Parade ends at the intersection of 6 Avenue and Macleod Trail 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Free admission to the Calgary Stampede

The chiefs of the Treaty 7 Nations will serve as parade marshals, including Chief Roy Fox, Chief Stanley (Stan) C. Grier, Chief Joseph Weasel Child, Chief Darcy Dixon, Chief Ernest Wesley, Chief Aaron Young and Chief Lee Crowchild.

Former Stampede parade marshals include Jann Arden and Paul Brandt, Olympian Kaillie Humphries, actor William Shatner, astronaut Chris Hadfield, Man in Motion Rick Hansen, actor Christopher Reeve and Mickey Mouse.

The 2017 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16.