July 7, 2017 7:00 am
Updated: July 7, 2017 7:44 am

WATCH LIVE: 2017 Calgary Stampede parade

By Online Reporter  Global News

WATCH: The 105th Calgary Stampede kicks off on Friday with the Stampede Parade. Doug Vaessen and Leslie Horton have details on what’s new for 2017.

The 2017 Calgary Stampede kicks off today and hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pack the streets of downtown Calgary for the annual parade.

The parade serves as the official kickoff to the Stampede and features more than 150 western-themed entries, including 30 marching bands, 40 floats, 750 horses and 4,000 people.

READ MORE: How to save money at the 2017 Calgary Stampede

This year, the parade will begin at the intersection of 9 Avenue S.E. and 1 Street S.E. at 9 a.m. and finish at 6 Avenue and Macleod Trail at around 1 p.m.

2017 PARADE SCHEDULE

  • 7:30 a.m. – Parade Prelude
  • 9 a.m. – Parade starts at the intersection of 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.E.
  • 1 p.m. – Parade ends at the intersection of 6 Avenue and Macleod Trail
  • 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Free admission to the Calgary Stampede         

The chiefs of the Treaty 7 Nations will serve as parade marshals, including Chief Roy Fox, Chief Stanley (Stan) C. Grier, Chief Joseph Weasel Child, Chief Darcy Dixon, Chief Ernest Wesley, Chief Aaron Young and Chief Lee Crowchild.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampede 2017 discount days

Former Stampede parade marshals include Jann Arden and Paul Brandt, Olympian Kaillie Humphries, actor William Shatner, astronaut Chris Hadfield, Man in Motion Rick Hansen, actor Christopher Reeve and Mickey Mouse.

GALLERY: Past Calgary Stampede parade marshals

Alberta singers to lead Stampede parade

Paul Brandt, left, and Jann Arden will lead the Calgary Stampede parade, which goes July 8, after being named parade marshals during a ceremony in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 8, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Bright sun party mood for Stampede kickoff

Parade marshal and Olympic medalist Kaillie Humphries waves during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 3, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
William Shatner

Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal William Shatner speaks to the media about the upcoming event at a news conference in Calgary, Thursday, July 3, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Chris Hadfield

Calgary Stampede parade marshal and astronaut Chris Hadfield waves to the crowds during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 5, 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Ian Tyson

Country music legend and parade marshal Ian Tyson waves to the crowd during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 6, 2012.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
DARRYL SUTTER

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter waves to the crowd as he serves as the Grand Parade Marshal during the Calgary Stampede parade on Friday, July 9, 2004.

(CP PHOTO/Larry MacDougal)

The 2017 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16.

