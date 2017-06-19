Trial begins for woman accused of beating woman to death on Granville Street

The trial for a woman accused of beating another woman to death on the Granville strip will begin today.

Twenty-nine-year-old Samantha Doolan is charged with manslaughter after allegedly attacking Lauren McLellan outside Caprice nightclub last August.

Calling the incident a tragic set of circumstances, Vancouver police Const. Brian Montague said in 2016 the assault happened on the street after a very brief altercation between McLellan and Doolan inside the club. During the assault, Montague said McLellan “went to the ground” and then allegedly continued until nightclub staff intervened.

Doolan, who was with another woman at the time, then allegedly fled the area on foot and about 30 minutes after the assault, the pair was located in Gastown and arrested by police.

McLellan, 28, was taken to hospital in critical condition suffering from head injuries. She did not survive and was pronounced dead the same day.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns about increased violence on the Granville strip. BarWatch is pushing for stricter rules in the Granville district after two more separate stabbings over the weekend.

-With files from Paula Baker