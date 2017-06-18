Crime
June 18, 2017 1:47 pm
Updated: June 18, 2017 2:05 pm

Two men in hospital following stabbing on Granville strip

By News Anchor/Reporter  CKNW

Two men were taken to hospital following an altercation on the Granville Strip Sunday morning.

Global News File
A A

The Granville strip was the site of a double stabbing Sunday morning.

The incident took place after 3 a.m. Vancouver police were called to the corner of Granville and Davie where two men had been stabbed.

Police say a verbal altercation between a few men escalated and resulted in a 26-year-old and a 27-year-old being stabbed.

READ MORE: Stabbing on Granville Street strip lands one man in hospital, suspect arrested

The two victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cst. Jason Doucette with VPD says a 25-year-old Vancouver man is in custody after attempting to flee the scene.

The incident follows another stabbing on the strip just a day before.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Granville strip stabbing
stabbing incident Granville Street
vancouver police
VPD

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News