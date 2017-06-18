Two men in hospital following stabbing on Granville strip

The Granville strip was the site of a double stabbing Sunday morning.

The incident took place after 3 a.m. Vancouver police were called to the corner of Granville and Davie where two men had been stabbed.

Police say a verbal altercation between a few men escalated and resulted in a 26-year-old and a 27-year-old being stabbed.

The two victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cst. Jason Doucette with VPD says a 25-year-old Vancouver man is in custody after attempting to flee the scene.

The incident follows another stabbing on the strip just a day before.