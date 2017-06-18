2 in custody, 3 outstanding after assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries in Yorkville

Toronto police have arrested two men but are still searching for three others involved in an assault near Yorkville in Toronto early Saturday.

Police said a man got into a violent altercation with a group of males in the Bloor Street West and Devonshire Place area around 2:25 a.m.

The group allegedly attacked the man, punching and kicking his body before fleeing.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Wesley Beck, 20, of Toronto was arrested and charged later Saturday morning with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Adam Zamani, 20, of Toronto was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Both are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Sunday.

Police said there are still at least three suspects still outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).