2 in custody, 3 outstanding after assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries in Yorkville
Toronto police have arrested two men but are still searching for three others involved in an assault near Yorkville in Toronto early Saturday.
Police said a man got into a violent altercation with a group of males in the Bloor Street West and Devonshire Place area around 2:25 a.m.
The group allegedly attacked the man, punching and kicking his body before fleeing.
The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Wesley Beck, 20, of Toronto was arrested and charged later Saturday morning with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Adam Zamani, 20, of Toronto was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Both are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Sunday.
Police said there are still at least three suspects still outstanding.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
