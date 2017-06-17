Stabbing on Granville Street strip lands one man in hospital, suspect arrested

An Alberta man is in custody after a stabbing in downtown Vancouver sent a young man to hospital early Saturday morning.

Vancouver police responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Granville Street just before 3:30 a.m. The officers quickly broke up the fight and found a 22-year-old man from Nanaimo had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old suspect from Alberta was then located and arrested, and remains in custody.

Police don’t yet know how the incident started, but say it doesn’t appear the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone who witnessed the assault and has any information is asked to contact police.