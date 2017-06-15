Sudbury man, woman charged after video allegedly depicts ‘animal cruelty’ on a dog

WARNING: This story contains graphic content. Discretion is advised.

Police say two Sudbury, Ont., residents are facing animal cruelty charges after graphic videos shared on social media appeared to show a woman rubbing feces on a dog’s face and the same dog being punched multiple times.

Two videos filmed inside a home were posted on Facebook early Wednesday. In a 58-second video, a woman can be seen wiping the floor while holding a white dog by the collar.

“A nice big blob right here, ready?” she can be heard saying.

“Prepare, mouthful. There you go, a big mouthful you f—ing a—hole,” a man can be heard saying before the woman appears to rub feces on a paper towel in the dog’s face.

“Enough of this s—t … s—t in my house five times and take you out seven times, that’s more than enough times and you still refuse,” the man can be heard yelling.

“Eat it. Eat it, how does it taste?” the woman then yelled.

“You give him a slap on the a–, it doesn’t do nothing. You give him a slap on the mouth, it doesn’t do nothing,” the man said to the woman.

“You saw me hitting him,” she replied.

“You don’t feed him for a day, it doesn’t do nothing. Like we’re trying every f—ing possibility for this dog,” the man said.

“I swear to God, like we’re at our ending point where we’re just going to be, ‘F— it, yo, like, if putting your own s—t in your face isn’t going to do it for you, yo, like you’re gone.’

In the second video, which is 30 seconds long, the woman can be heard saying that the dog “ate all the cat food again.”

“I just put dinner out for them and you ate it all, eh,” she said, before kicking toward the dog.

The woman can be seen pointing away from the camera telling the dog to “get away from him.”

“You’re not getting protection,” she said.

Then a second later, the woman can be seen repeatedly striking the dog in the head and upper body as the dog let out whimpering sounds.

The videos appeared on Facebook. It’s not clear who shot them or where else they were posted.

A police spokesperson told Global News Wednesday that officers began investigating earlier in the day after they were alerted about the videos. He said police were later able to identify those involved.

The spokesperson said two Sudbury residents, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were arrested on Wednesday evening.

He said both individuals, who haven’t been identified, were each charged with one count of animal cruelty.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.