Man charged with animal cruelty after badly injured Yorkshire Terrier found in Brampton

Peel Regional Police have charged a man after an abandoned, injured Yorkshire Terrier had to be euthanized earlier this month.

Police said two male suspects were seen with the small dog at a McDonald’s near Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton, at around 3 a.m. on April 15. Several hours later, the men left without the dog. It was later found by restaurant staff, who took the animal to a veterinary hospital. The Yorkshire Terrier had to be euthanized due to the serious extent of its injuries.

WATCH: Peel police are looking for two suspects wanted for abusing a dog. Catherine McDonald reports. (April 25)

Officers arrested a 29-year-old man on Tuesday. The man, who lives in Brampton, was charged with one count of cruelty to animals. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.

Police haven’t named the man since the investigation is still ongoing. Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a second man seen in surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.