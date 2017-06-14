Transportation Safety Board releases report into Leviathan II sinking

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has come out with three recommendations to improve passenger vessel safety, resulting from its investigation into the fatal capsizing of the Leviathan II, off Tofino two years ago, in which six people died.

The Board’s first recommendation is that Transport Canada require commercial passenger vessel operators on the West Coast of Vancouver Island to identify those areas and conditions conducive to the formation of hazardous waves.

The Board also recommends that Transport Canada require passenger vessel operators to identify hazards and come up with strategies to reduce these risks.

The third recommendation is aimed at reducing response time in the event of an accident.

The TSB also says there were many factors that caused this accident, including the vessel being hit by a large, breaking wave.

