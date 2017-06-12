Lawyer Bill Smith enters 2017 Calgary mayoral race

Calgary lawyer Bill Smith plans to announce on Monday his intention to run for mayor in the city’s 2017 civic election.

According to a news release, Smith began his career as a firefighter before completing law school. He now owns the Law Shop, a general law firm in the 100 block of 6 Street S.W.

“Bill was born with a sense of community, which he credits to his mother,” the news release states.

Smith has four children.

He is expected to announce his intention to run for mayor at Fort Calgary at noon.

In addition to Councillor Andre Chabot and Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Calgary businessman Shawn Baldwin and David Lapp have declared their intentions to run for the city’s top seat.

Calgarians head to the polls on Oct. 16, 2017.