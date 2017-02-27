David Lapp enters 2017 Calgary mayoral race

David Lapp will be running for mayor in Calgary’s 2017 municipal election.

Lapp made the announcement on the steps of Calgary City Hall at noon on Monday.

A news release from Lapp’s campaign describes him as a “man of the people” who believes in “bringing back the spirit of community and hard work” to Calgary to “make it great once again.”

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi previously announced his intention to run for re-election. Nenshi has been mayor since 2010.

Calgary businessman Shawn Baldwin will also be running for mayor.

Calgarians head to the polls on Oct. 16, 2017.