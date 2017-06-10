Crime
June 10, 2017 5:12 pm

Halifax police investigating crash on Bedford Highway

Jennifer Grudic By Video Journalist  Global News
Cory McGraw / Global News
Halifax Regional Police are investigating an early morning crash on the Bedford Highway that sent one man to hospital.

Police say the incident happened at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning when a truck driving outbound lost control and crashed into a pole outside the Tasty Source Chinese Restaurant.

A man in his 40s was the lone occupant of the truck and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Charges are expected to be laid under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The cause of the accident hasn’t yet been determined.

