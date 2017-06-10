Langley RCMP investigating after brazen shooting outside restaurant

At least one person is dead after a brazen shooting in Langley early Saturday morning.

It happened at around midnight, in the parking lot of the Brown’s Social House on 200th St. at Willowbrook Drive.

One person dead next to a pickup and a car on fire a short distance away after a shooting outside Browns Social house on 200th #Langley pic.twitter.com/jrwnfsvxYz — Ted Field (@tedfieldglobal) June 10, 2017

A gun appears to be lying near the body in the parking lot of Browns Social House in #Langley pic.twitter.com/oLnUoQvbBj — Ted Field (@tedfieldglobal) June 10, 2017

Witnesses say they heard multiple shots.

@CKNW Gunshots and person shot in Langley at Browns Social House on 200th Street pic.twitter.com/pHSzLxLh6n — J Ross (@hdguy2012) June 10, 2017

One witness also saw a small car leaving the scene.

No word yet from Langley RCMP.

This follows a separate shooting in April.

More to come.