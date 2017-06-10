Langley RCMP investigating after brazen shooting outside restaurant
At least one person is dead after a brazen shooting in Langley early Saturday morning.
It happened at around midnight, in the parking lot of the Brown’s Social House on 200th St. at Willowbrook Drive.
Witnesses say they heard multiple shots.
One witness also saw a small car leaving the scene.
No word yet from Langley RCMP.
This follows a separate shooting in April.
READ MORE: Victim identified in brazen shooting at a Langley hotel
More to come.
