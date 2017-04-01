Crime
April 1, 2017 6:31 pm

IHIT called to deadly daylight shooting at Langley hotel parking lot

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News
Ted Field / Global News
A shooting outside the Sandman Hotel in Langley has left one person dead.

Langley RCMP were called to a shooting in the Sandman Hotel parking lot at 201st Street and 88th Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

A Hyundai SUV with bullet holes and a yellow tarp on the ground were visible at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to the case.

