Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke for at least 2 days: Drivers stuck in Golden

RCMP say Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will remain closed for at least the next two days.

The highway is closed in both directions 25 kilometres west of Revelstoke to Sicamous.

This closure is due to flooding at the Camp Creek Bridge, which overflowed just after 11 p.m. on Thursday. A build-up of debris at the bridge backed up the creek and sent water flowing across the highway.

The closure is causing heavy traffic in the area and as a result, officials have closed Highway 1 westbound from Golden. Only local traffic is being allowed through at this time.

This closure means hundreds of drivers are stuck in Golden because they can’t get through.

Global National reporter Reid Fiest is one of those drivers. He was headed to the Shuswap on Thursday evening when he was stopped by the closure. He spent the night in a hotel and was hoping to leave this morning but is still unable to do so. Fiest says all the hotel rooms in Golden are full, along with the restaurants.

“If this is going to be shut down for days then anyone from Alberta or from the eastern part of B.C. will really want to go back,” he said.

There is a very long detour available but it’s estimated to take about 10 hours.

#RevelstokeBC RCMP say Hwy-1 is closed West of Revelstoke until Sunday due to flooding. DETOUR: Hwy-23 to Shelter Bay Ferry & Hwy-6 — Amber Belzer (@AMBERontheair) June 9, 2017

The highway was closed west of Golden Thursday evening following a fatal crash but it did reopen late Thursday night.