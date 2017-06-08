Traffic
June 8, 2017 11:10 pm

Fatal crash near Golden, B.C. forces closure of Highway 1 Thursday night

Caption highway crews block Highway 1 at Golden after a crash near Rogers Pass Summit.

Highway 1 west of Golden was shut down Thursday evening after a fatal crash, according to the Drive BC website.

Global News was told by one witness that four vehicles were involved.

The incident is believed to have occurred west of the town of Golden, B.C.

DriveBC reported traffic was being held at Golden and Revelstoke, with an estimated time of reopening between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. PST.

