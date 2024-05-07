Driver dies in single-vehicle crash near Kootenay Lake: RCMP

See more sharing options

A motorist was killed in the Kootenays this past weekend in a single-vehicle crash near a lake.

Kaslo RCMP say the midnight incident on Sunday happened along Highway 31, near Queens Bay, a former steamboat landing on Kootenay Lake around 40 kilometres northeast of Nelson.

“Upon arrival, first responders attempted lifesaving techniques on both the driver and single passenger,” police said.

“The passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

RCMP say the incident is being investigated.

They also offered their condolences to those affected and thanked witnesses for their assistance at the scene.