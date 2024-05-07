Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash near Kootenay Lake: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Matt Rourke / The Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motorist was killed in the Kootenays this past weekend in a single-vehicle crash near a lake.

Kaslo RCMP say the midnight incident on Sunday happened along Highway 31, near Queens Bay, a former steamboat landing on Kootenay Lake around 40 kilometres northeast of Nelson.

“Upon arrival, first responders attempted lifesaving techniques on both the driver and single passenger,” police said.

Click to play video: 'Telsa teeters on the edge of road after Surrey collision'
Telsa teeters on the edge of road after Surrey collision
Trending Now

“The passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say the incident is being investigated.

They also offered their condolences to those affected and thanked witnesses for their assistance at the scene.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices