Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Deadly Kelowna motorcycle crash closes highway Monday night

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 23, 2024 11:05 am
1 min read
Traffic Tips: Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
RELATED - May was Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Katelin Owsianski spoke with ICBC Road Safety and Community Coordinator Tom Webster about sharing the road safely with motorcycle riders. – May 28, 2024
Highway 33 reopened Tuesday morning after a deadly motorcycle crash the day before.

The crash between two motorcycles happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 6300 block of Highway 33 between Goudie Road and Goshawk Road, RCMP said in a press release. They investigated the crash site until early Tuesday morning and the road opened just before 6:30 a.m.

“This is a significant collision with confirmed loss of life,” RCMP said. They didn’t say whether one or both motorcyclists died in the crash.

Officers and analysts were at the scene gathering evidence in an attempt to determine the cause of this crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has dash camera video is asked to phone the RCMP and refer to police file number 2024-39634.

