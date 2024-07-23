Deadly Kelowna motorcycle crash closes highway Monday night

Highway 33 reopened Tuesday morning after a deadly motorcycle crash the day before.
The crash between two motorcycles happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 6300 block of Highway 33 between Goudie Road and Goshawk Road, RCMP said in a press release. They investigated the crash site until early Tuesday morning and the road opened just before 6:30 a.m.
“This is a significant collision with confirmed loss of life,” RCMP said. They didn’t say whether one or both motorcyclists died in the crash.
Officers and analysts were at the scene gathering evidence in an attempt to determine the cause of this crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has dash camera video is asked to phone the RCMP and refer to police file number 2024-39634.
