Annual summer highway construction underway in B.C. Interior

Send this page to someone via email

It’s going to be another busy summer of highway construction in B.C.’s Interior.

In all, 482 km of highways and side roads will be upgraded or repaved. Last year, 485 km in the region underwent resurfacing.

Construction is already underway, says the Ministry of Transportation, and one of the bigger projects will be in the South Okanagan.

2:14 Montreal drivers to face another orange obstacle course in summer 2024

The ministry says 33 km will be repaved from Tuc el Nuit Road, just north of Oliver, to White Lake Road, which is just north of Okanagan Falls.

Story continues below advertisement

The project has an estimate of $8.9 million and should be completed by October.

Other major projects include:

Highway 1

Revelstoke to four-lane

15.2 km

Conventional resurfacing

Hoffman’s Bluff to Little River (intermittent)

17 km

Conventional resurfacing

Valleyview to Orchards Walk, Barriere area side roads

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

40 km

Conventional resurfacing

Highway 3

Cranbrook arterial and area side roads

25.5 km

Conventional resurfacing

Highway 3

Riverside Campground to Keremeos

16 km

Conventional resurfacing

1:02 Toronto’s construction ‘catch up’ means ‘unacceptable’ traffic. What’s the solution?

Highway 3B

Trail area

Story continues below advertisement

14 km

Conventional resurfacing

Highway 6

Cherryville area side roads

25 km

Conventional resurfacing

Nakusp to Burton

36 km

Hot in-place recycled asphalt resurfacing

Highway 22

Trail to Castlegar

20 km

Hot in-place recycling

Highway 26

Forest Service Road 500 to Wingdam

21 km

Conventional resurfacing

Highway 31A

New Denver to Fish Lake

13 km

Conventional resurfacing

Highway 33

Beaverdell to Carmi

9 km

Conventional resurfacing

Slocan Valley side roads

17 km

Conventional resurfacing

3:09 Traffic Tips: Traffic calming measures

Highway 93

Roosville to Junction of Highway 3

Story continues below advertisement

37 km

Seal coating

Highway 97

Swan Lake to Hanna Road (intermittent)

52 km

Hot in-place recycled asphalt resurfacing

Lynes Pit to Cody (intermittent)

Quesnel area side roads

67 km

Conventional resurfacing

Highway 97C

Elkhart Brake Check to John’s Creek

23 km Conventional resurfacing

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel.

In all, the province says it’ll spend more than $122 million to resurface roads in the Interior, ensuring that motorists “continue to have a safe and comfortable driving experience.”