Annual summer highway construction underway in B.C. Interior

It’s going to be another busy summer of highway construction in B.C.’s Interior.
In all, 482 km of highways and side roads will be upgraded or repaved. Last year, 485 km in the region underwent resurfacing.
Construction is already underway, says the Ministry of Transportation, and one of the bigger projects will be in the South Okanagan.
The ministry says 33 km will be repaved from Tuc el Nuit Road, just north of Oliver, to White Lake Road, which is just north of Okanagan Falls.
The project has an estimate of $8.9 million and should be completed by October.
Other major projects include:
Highway 1
Revelstoke to four-lane
- 15.2 km
- Conventional resurfacing
Hoffman’s Bluff to Little River (intermittent)
- 17 km
- Conventional resurfacing
Valleyview to Orchards Walk, Barriere area side roads
- 40 km
- Conventional resurfacing
Highway 3
Cranbrook arterial and area side roads
- 25.5 km
- Conventional resurfacing
Highway 3
Riverside Campground to Keremeos
- 16 km
- Conventional resurfacing
Highway 3B
Trail area
- 14 km
- Conventional resurfacing
Highway 6
Cherryville area side roads
- 25 km
- Conventional resurfacing
Nakusp to Burton
- 36 km
- Hot in-place recycled asphalt resurfacing
Highway 22
Trail to Castlegar
- 20 km
- Hot in-place recycling
Highway 26
Forest Service Road 500 to Wingdam
- 21 km
- Conventional resurfacing
Highway 31A
New Denver to Fish Lake
- 13 km
- Conventional resurfacing
Highway 33
Beaverdell to Carmi
- 9 km
- Conventional resurfacing
Slocan Valley side roads
- 17 km
- Conventional resurfacing
Highway 93
Roosville to Junction of Highway 3
- 37 km
- Seal coating
Highway 97
Swan Lake to Hanna Road (intermittent)
- 52 km
- Hot in-place recycled asphalt resurfacing
Lynes Pit to Cody (intermittent)
Quesnel area side roads
- 67 km
- Conventional resurfacing
Highway 97C
Elkhart Brake Check to John’s Creek
- 23 km
- Conventional resurfacing
Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel.
In all, the province says it’ll spend more than $122 million to resurface roads in the Interior, ensuring that motorists “continue to have a safe and comfortable driving experience.”
