Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Annual summer highway construction underway in B.C. Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 7:21 pm
2 min read
File photo of a sign warning motorists of road construction.
File photo of a sign warning motorists of road construction. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s going to be another busy summer of highway construction in B.C.’s Interior.

In all, 482 km of highways and side roads will be upgraded or repaved. Last year, 485 km in the region underwent resurfacing.

Construction is already underway, says the Ministry of Transportation, and one of the bigger projects will be in the South Okanagan.

Click to play video: 'Montreal drivers to face another orange obstacle course in summer 2024'
Montreal drivers to face another orange obstacle course in summer 2024

The ministry says 33 km will be repaved from Tuc el Nuit Road, just north of Oliver, to White Lake Road, which is just north of Okanagan Falls.

Story continues below advertisement

The project has an estimate of $8.9 million and should be completed by October.

Other major projects include:

Highway 1

Revelstoke to four-lane

  • 15.2 km
  • Conventional resurfacing

Hoffman’s Bluff to Little River (intermittent)

  • 17 km
  • Conventional resurfacing

Valleyview to Orchards Walk, Barriere area side roads

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
  • 40 km
  • Conventional resurfacing

Highway 3

Cranbrook arterial and area side roads

  • 25.5 km
  • Conventional resurfacing

Highway 3

Riverside Campground to Keremeos

  • 16 km
  • Conventional resurfacing
Click to play video: 'Toronto’s construction ‘catch up’ means ‘unacceptable’ traffic. What’s the solution?'
Toronto’s construction ‘catch up’ means ‘unacceptable’ traffic. What’s the solution?

Highway 3B

Trail area

Story continues below advertisement
  • 14 km
  • Conventional resurfacing

Highway 6

Cherryville area side roads

  • 25 km
  • Conventional resurfacing

Nakusp to Burton

  • 36 km
  • Hot in-place recycled asphalt resurfacing

Highway 22

Trail to Castlegar

  • 20 km
  • Hot in-place recycling

Highway 26

Trending Now

Forest Service Road 500 to Wingdam

  • 21 km
  • Conventional resurfacing

Highway 31A

New Denver to Fish Lake

  • 13 km
  • Conventional resurfacing

Highway 33

Beaverdell to Carmi

  • 9 km
  • Conventional resurfacing

Slocan Valley side roads

  • 17 km
  • Conventional resurfacing
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Traffic calming measures'
Traffic Tips: Traffic calming measures

Highway 93

Roosville to Junction of Highway 3

Story continues below advertisement
  • 37 km
  • Seal coating

Highway 97

Swan Lake to Hanna Road (intermittent)

  • 52 km
  • Hot in-place recycled asphalt resurfacing

Lynes Pit to Cody (intermittent)
Quesnel area side roads

  • 67 km
  • Conventional resurfacing

Highway 97C

Elkhart Brake Check to John’s Creek

  1. 23 km
  2. Conventional resurfacing

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel.

In all, the province says it’ll spend more than $122 million to resurface roads in the Interior, ensuring that motorists “continue to have a safe and comfortable driving experience.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices