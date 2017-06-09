Halifax police investigating stabbing on Barrington street
Halifax Regional Police are continuing to investigate after responding to a stabbing in the 2100 block of Barrington Street on Thursday night.
Officers arrived shortly after 11:35 p.m. to find a 21-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his upper body.
The man was transported to the QE2 hospital with serious injuries and underwent surgery. There is no information on his current status.
Police are looking for a suspect after they fled the area on foot.
