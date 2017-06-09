Crime
Halifax police investigating stabbing on Barrington street

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Thursday night

Halifax Regional Police are continuing to investigate after responding to a stabbing in the 2100 block of Barrington Street on Thursday night.

Officers arrived shortly after 11:35 p.m. to find a 21-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his upper body.

The man was transported to the QE2 hospital with serious injuries and underwent surgery. There is no information on his current status.

Police are looking for a suspect after they fled the area on foot.

