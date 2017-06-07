Suspicious death of 18-year-old woman in Dartmouth ruled a homicide

Halifax Regional Police say a teenager found in medical distress on Tuesday night was the victim of a homicide.

Following an autopsy on Wednesday, the medical examined declared her death a homicide, according to a police report.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Chelsie Probert of Halifax.

Police were called to Albro Lake Road near Wyse Road around 10 p.m. on Tuesday after getting a call about a woman in medical distress.

READ MORE: ‘It’s sad’: Halifax police investigate suspicious death of 18-year-old woman

When officers arrived on scene, they located Probert on a pathway that connects Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street. She was rushed to hospital but died as a result of her injuries.

Police have not released how she was killed.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Probert’s death marks the second homicide of the year in Halifax.