Hail and thunderstorms possible in southern Alberta Thursday: Environment Canada

After a few days of unusually warm weather, Environment Canada issued a number of severe thunderstorm watches for southern Alberta Thursday afternoon.

According to the alert, “a low pressure system approaching Alberta from the Pacific Northwest will develop severe thunderstorms on the Alberta foothills late this afternoon. These thunderstorms will move north and northeast and persist well into the evening.”

Environment Canada said there is a risk of large-sized hail and strong winds associated with this system.

The city of Calgary is included in the severe thunderstorm watch, as well as areas to the west and south from Kananaskis and Canmore to Cardston, Fort Macleod and Magrath.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.