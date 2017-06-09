Calgary weather

Weather
June 9, 2017 8:28 am
Updated: June 9, 2017 8:34 am

Calgarians clean up after powerful storm tears down trees and knocks out power

By Online Reporter  Global News

A fast-moving storm caused damage across Calgary and in the surrounding area on Thursday. Doug Vaessen has details.

People in communities across Calgary  are cleaning up after a powerful storm moved through the province on Thursday toppling trees and causing power outages.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Calgary at around 12:40 p.m., saying conditions were favourable for the development of dangerous storms thanks to a low pressure system approaching Alberta from the Pacific Northwest.

The thunderstorm watch was then upgraded to a warning at around 7:30 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent thunderstorms are likely to produce large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

By 9:45 p.m., all watches and warnings in Calgary had ended.

According to Environment Canada, Calgary saw 13.2 mm of rainfall on Thursday.

Violent storm causes destruction in Calgary

The fast-moving thunderstorm that ripped through Calgary on Thursday toppled trees in several communities.

In the community of Oakridge, a tree was toppled in the 3000 block of Palliser Drive S.W.

In the community of Acadia, a tree was toppled along Academy Drive S.E.

A toppled tree along Academy Drive S.E. on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Global News / Carolyn Kury de Castillo

The Calgary Fire Department said it responded to at least 30 storm-related calls.

At least 14 communities across Calgary were impacted by power outages during Thursday’s thunderstorm. By early Friday morning no outages were reported by Enmax on its website.

