Saskatoon weather outlook: hot day, followed by thunderstorms

Saskatoon is in for a hot day on Thursday, followed by a chance of thunderstorms on Friday morning. The weekend forecast shows mild temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds. The temperature will dip into the teens by mid-week and rain is on the way.

Today: Get out your sunscreen and sunglasses because it’s going to be a hot day in Saskatoon. By 5:00 p.m. CT, temperatures are forecast to hit 29 C with a mainly sunny sky. UV index 8 or high. Wind blowing from the southeast at 20 km/h this morning.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with a low of 12. Winds from the southeast will become light overnight.

Friday: Mainly cloudy in the morning with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind blowing from the southwest at 30 km/h in the morning. Clear overnight with a low of 12.

The weekend will be filled with a mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures. It’ll be perfect conditions for the Dundurn airshow taking place.

Saturday: High of 20 with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy winds out of the west at 25 km/h. Clear overnight with a low of 10.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with a high of 23. Breezy winds out of the west continue at 21 km/h. Clear overnight with a low of 10.

Monday: Mainly sunny with a high of 22. Wind blowing out of the south at 20 km/h. Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 13.

Tuesday: A few showers are expected throughout the day with up to 15 millimetres of rain falling. High 20. The sun will peak out for about five hours. Winds will blow at 29 km/h out of the east. Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers overnight with a low of 12.

Wednesday: There’s a cool down expected for Wednesday and Thursday with another 15 millimetres of rain in the forecast. Cloudy with a high of 18. Winds blowing from the north at 28 km/h.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17. Only one to three millimetres of rain will fall. Wind blowing from the north at 26 km/h.