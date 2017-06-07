WE Day Saskatchewan cancelled for 2017-18 school year

Citing a lack of dedicated local funding, organizers of WE Day Saskatchewan said the event will not be held in the 2017-18 school year.

Sarah Evans, the public relations manager for WE Day, said they still remain committed to supporting and implementing the WE Schools Program in the province.

“We have faced some challenges in securing dedicated local funding for the coming year, and as a result will not be hosting WE Day Saskatchewan this upcoming 2017/2018 school year,” Evans said in a statement to Global News.

“However, the WE Schools Program continues to grow and develop within the province and across the country, empowering youth to become active local, national and global change-makers.”

Evans said WE will hold small celebrations and engagements at schools.

“These opportunities will continue to support the province’s schools, educators and students to remain motivated and giving back to their local and global community through experiential service learning,” Evans said.

“We will continue to provide school districts, educators and schools with support through our WE Schools Coordinators and with our WE Schools Kits and resources free of charge.”

The annual WE Day Saskatchewan celebration has brought together students from across the province who have made a commitment to take action on causes they care about.

The first event was held in 2012 at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.

Some of the notable celebrities who have appeared at WE Day Saskatchewan include Magic Johnson, Chris Hadfield, Henry Winkler, Margaret Trudeau, Brett Kissel and Jully Black.