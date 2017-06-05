3 face drug charges after Halifax police execute search warrant

A man and two women are facing drug charges after Halifax Regional Police executed a search warrant on Wednesday night.

According to police, just after 8 p.m. officers searched a residence on Willow Bend Court finding an unspecified quantity of crack cocaine, a small quantity of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash.

A 21-year-old man, 23-year-old woman and 53-year-old woman were arrested at the scene without incident.

All three face a charge each of possession for the purpose of trafficking crack cocaine.

The trio were released and scheduled to appear in court on July 4.