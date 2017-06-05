Crime
June 5, 2017 9:26 am

3 face drug charges after Halifax police execute search warrant

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Three face drug charges after Halifax police executed a search warrant on Wednesday

Global Halifax/Alexa MacLean
A A

A man and two women are facing drug charges after Halifax Regional Police executed a search warrant on Wednesday night.

According to police, just after 8 p.m. officers searched a residence on Willow Bend Court finding an unspecified quantity of crack cocaine, a small quantity of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating vehicle fire in Dartmouth

A 21-year-old man, 23-year-old woman and 53-year-old woman were arrested at the scene without incident.

All three face a charge each of possession for the purpose of trafficking crack cocaine.

The trio were released and scheduled to appear in court on July 4.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cocaine
Crack Cocaine
Crime
Drugs
Halifax crime
Halifax Regional Police
Police
trafficking

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News