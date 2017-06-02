Halifax police investigating vehicle fire in Dartmouth

Halifax police are investigating a vehicle fire that happened Thursday night in Dartmouth.

Officers responded to a vehicle fire at 10:13 p.m. in the 200 block of Wyse Road. Police say fire crews were already on scene upon arrival and had extinguished the fire.

Police say they were told an older man had been seen across the street crouched behind another vehicle and appeared to have been watching the fire. He had left the area before police arrived and could not be found.

According to police, an incendiary device was located next to the vehicle, which has not been reported stolen. Police are trying to reach the owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The police investigation is continuing.