London attack: Police officer faced 3 knife-wielding terrorists with just his baton

Stories of police officer’s bravery during the terrorist attack at London Bridge and Borough Market have begun to emerge.

On Saturday night, three men rammed a white van into a group of people on the bridge, continuing on to the market before they hopped out and began stabbing people in the tourist area full of bars and restaurants.

One of the initial responders, a British Transport officer, attempted to stand up to the three terrorists with just his baton.

The officer was slashed on his face, arm and a leg and is now recovering in hospital.

British Transport Police Chief Const. Paul Crowther visited the officer in hospital and said that “it became clear that he showed enormous courage in the face of danger.”

Crowther added that “for an officer who only joined us less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud.”

There were three other officers injured in the attack.

One of the officers, who was off-duty, is in hospital in critical condition after he attempted to rugby tackle one of the terrorists.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick praised the “extraordinarily brave actions by officers on and off-duty, first on the scene” who “ran towards the danger.”

Seven people died in the attack and dozens were wounded. In addition, the three attackers were killed by police.

With files from wire services