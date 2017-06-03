U.K. police dealing with ‘incidents’ at London Bridge, Borough Market

The London Bridge has been closed in both directions for what police are describing as a “serious incident.”

A BBC reporter was on the bridge at the time of the incident.

“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind,” Holly Jones told the British TV network.

Another witness, Will Heaven, said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement,” he told Sky News.

British authorities respond to incident on London Bridge

Police have also said they are responding to an incident at Borough Market.

As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responsed to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

London Ambulance Service say they have deployed “multiple resources” to the scene.

Multiple resources attending an incident at #LondonBridge, please avoid the area. Only call 999 in an emergency. ➡️ @metpoliceuk for updates — LAS Resilience Team (@LAS_TacAdvisor) June 3, 2017

Police have issued a warning over social media reports over the “incident” at London Bridge.

We are aware of reports on social media. We will release facts when we can – our info must be accurate #LondonBridge — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

