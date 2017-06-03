World
June 3, 2017

Donald Trump pushes for his travel ban on Twitter as scene unfolds in London

By Staff Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter amid the unfolding deadly drama in London on Saturday to offer help to Britain and to promote his controversial travel ban as an extra level of security for Americans.

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!” Trump said in one of two tweets.

In another tweet, he advised: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

