12 arrests made in connection with London Bridge terror attack: London Police

Police made 12 arrests in east London on Sunday in connection with an attack on Saturday night in which seven people died and 48 were injured, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.

READ MORE: Britain's Theresa May calls for containment of Islamic extremism after London attack

Police say the people were arrested in eastern London.

“Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have this morning, Sunday 4 June, arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in connection with last night’s incidents in London Bridge and the Borough Market area. Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing,” the statement said.

The attack began at about 10 p.m. local time Saturday when police and witnesses say a white van barrelled into pedestrians on London Bridge. Officials say after the pedestrians were hit, three men armed with large knives then fled the scene and started attacking people at bars and restaurants in the nearby Borough Market. All three were shot dead by police at the scene.

The violence turned a warm spring night in an area packed with revelers into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee.

READ MORE: Canadian in the U.K. 'impacted' by London Bridge terrorist attack; High Commission

More to come.

With files from the Associated Press.