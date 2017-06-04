French national among 7 killed in London Bridge terrorist attack

France has joined Canada in confirming that one of its nationals was among the seven people killed in the terrorist attack in London on Sunday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also told BFM TV that a second French national was missing, while seven others were taken to hospital for treatment. The Australian government also said one of its citizens was among the injured.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement saying a Canadian was among the fatalities.

“Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people. I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed,” Trudeau said.

Earlier, London’s Metropolitan Service hinted that some of the victims were from abroad.

Meanwhile, the mother of a young man injured in the attack said she was still in shock following the “absolutely senseless” attack.

Daniel O’Neil was stabbed in the stomach by one of the attackers, who were all shot dead by the police.

Speaking outside King’s College Hospital on Sunday where her son is treated, Elisabeth O’Neil told Britain’s Sky News that “they are doing it in the name of god which is an absolute joke.

“First commandment is thou shall not kill – all faiths share that belief. If it wasn’t religion, they will find some other excuse.”

