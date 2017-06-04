Canadian dance duo describe London terror attack: ‘We were scared for our lives’

Luka Milacic-Perusina was in the Borough Market just minutes prior to the terror attack in London Saturday night.

Milacic-Perusina was visiting London with his ballroom dance partner Jenalyn Saraza-Pacheco as part of a promotional tour for NBC’s ‘World of Dance‘ TV show.

The pair were in their Airbnb when they heard gunshots go off outside.

“We just heard noises and we heard gunshots and big crashes and stuff, and it kind of startled us a bit,” said Saraza-Pacheco to Global News via Skype.

“We peered out the window and we started seeing people running and seeing police sirens and heard ambulance and seeing people run one way and police telling them to run.”

Moments later, were told to evacuate the building.

“[Police] told us to leave everything in our apartment and come down and run as far away as we could and as quickly as possible for our safety,” Milacic-Perusina said.

The pair had nowhere to stay but two local London residents offered to take them in.

“They messaged us on Facebook telling us we could stay at their house and that they have space for us,” Saraza-Pacheco said.

The next morning, police escorted Milacic-Perusina and Milacic-Perusina to their Airbnb to retrieve their items. They will be flying back to Toronto on Sunday evening.

“We were scared for our lives at one point,” Saraza-Pacheco said.

“We are thankful that we are able to go back home and that we are able to catch a flight home to see family.”

The attack began at about 10 p.m. local time when police and witnesses say a white van barrelled into pedestrians on London Bridge.

U.K. officials say that after the van hit pedestrians on the bridge, three men armed with large knives then fled the scene and started attacking people at bars and restaurants in the nearby Borough Market.

Police said seven people were killed and at least 48 others were wounded, some critically, before officers shot and killed the three suspected assailants.

One Canadian was among the dead.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement Sunday morning regarding the Canadian killed in a London terror attack Saturday night.

“Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people. I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed.

Trudeau went on to say that Londoners and people across the United Kingdom “have always displayed strength and resilience in the face of adversity.” He went on to say that the Government of Canada would not comment further at this time out of “respect for the family.”

