Get your helmet on for ATV Safety Week in Saskatchewan

Warmer weather means it’s the perfect time of year for ATVers to ride again. The Saskatchewan All-Terrain Vehicle Association (SATVA) is asking all ATVer’s to brush up on their safety skills before hitting the trails.

SATVA says one of the most important safety steps any ATVer can follow is to “ride smart” by wearing a helmet that fits properly.

For Zach Hunter-Wingert, riding ATVs is in his blood.

“Since the day I could walk pretty well, [I’ve been riding on ATV’s]. My dad has been taking me out ever since I could.

Now 14 years old and riding on his own, Hunter-Wingert knows just how important safety really is.

“Always have a helmet on,” he said.

“You are the quad, the quad takes you where you want to go. So you just got to know that it’s not going to hurt you, and you just have to know people are watching out for you. Just be safe.”

Along with helmets, SATVA says to also “ride smart.” This includes wearing gloves, ankle boots, long pants and shirts which will also protect from the elements.

Just as crucial though, is common sense.

“The most prominent things that are shown in the causation factors in fairly serious accidents are what I call, stunting. It’s really doing things that you’re not trained or qualified to do,” SATVA’s John Meed said.

In 2016, three people died from ATV accidents in Saskatchewan. So far this year, there have been no fatal crashes, a number the association would like to keep at zero.

“Alcohol has always been a factor, riding beyond your capabilities is a factor. Having young people on an adult-size ATV is a factor in some accidents we’ve had in the past,” Meed said.

Anyone with a driver’s licence can operate a quad. Training is only required for riders between 12 and 15 who want to ride unsupervised.

Safety tips will be promoted all week with a helmet awareness activity in Saskatoon on June 10.