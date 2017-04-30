Canada
April 30, 2017 7:39 pm

STARS air ambulance responds to ATV rollover near Holbein, Sask.

The Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) transported one person from the scene of an ATV rollover near Holbein, Sask.

At 1:55 p.m. CT on Saturday, a helicopter was dispatched after multiple reports came in from the scene.

One patient was airlifted to Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital and arrived at around 3:40 p.m.

STARS officials could not comment on the patient’s age, gender or condition.

Holbein is approximately 125 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

