Young girl injured in ATV crash east of Calgary

A 10-year-old girl was injured in an ATV crash east of Calgary on Friday.
Calgary EMS said they were alerted to the crash at around 10:30 a.m.
Both Strathmore EMS and Siksika EMS responded.
Calgary EMS said the girl suffered serious injuries.
More to come…
