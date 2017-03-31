Canada
March 31, 2017 1:37 pm

Young girl injured in ATV crash east of Calgary

A 10-year-old girl was injured in an ATV crash east of Calgary on Friday.

Calgary EMS said they were alerted to the crash at around 10:30 a.m.

Both Strathmore EMS and Siksika EMS responded.

Calgary EMS said the girl suffered serious injuries.

More to come…

Global News